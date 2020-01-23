Chilling New Details Revealed in Deaths of Connecticut Family

What to Know Officials said 44-year-old Anthony Todt admitted to killing his wife, three children, and the family dog, after their bodies were found in a Florida rental home.

Todt has been charged with four counts of premeditated homicide and one charge of animal cruelty.

Todt worked as a physical therapist in Connecticut and was under federal investigation for health care fraud in Connecticut

Three of the four members of a Colchester family found dead in their rental home in Celebration, Florida suffered stab wounds, according to their autopsy reports.

Officials from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Anthony Todt admitted to killing his 42-year-old wife, Megan; their three children, 13-year-old Alek, an 11-year-old Tyler and 4-year-old Zoe; and the family dog.

Their bodies were discovered in the Florida home on January 13, when officers went to assist in serving a warrant connected to an investigation in Connecticut, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

According to the arrest warrant, when officers found Todt in the home he told them his wife was upstairs sleeping. When they did not receive a response, officers conducted a sweep of the home and found “four obviously deceased human bodies” in a bedroom. The family dog was also found dead.

According to the autopsy reports, Megan had two stab wounds and the boys each had one. Four-year-old Zoe had no obvious injuries, according to the reports. All the bodies were starting to decompose.

The cause of death is still pending for each of the victims.

In the arrest warrant, officers noted that during their search of the home “Anthony could barely stand and appeared to be shaking.” He was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and told paramedics he took “an unknown amount of Benadryl in an attempt to commit suicide.”

He has been charged with four counts of premeditated homicide and one charge of animal cruelty.

Dec. 26: Eviction Summons Issued

Just before Christmas, an eviction notice was filed in a Florida court for the same address as the death investigation. The documents list Megan and Anthony Todt as living in the home at the time.

According to the documents, the Todts signed a one-year lease in May 2019 but missed a December payment of more than $4,000. The lease agreement also lists an email for Anthony Todt connected to a physical therapy practice he runs in Colchester, Family Physical Therapy.

Dec. 29: Family Member Requested Well-Being Check

On Dec. 29, one of Anthony Todt's family members contacted law enforcement in Florida to check on the family's well-being. She said she'd been told they all had the flu and had not heard from then in two days.

Deputies did respond that day, but couldn't reach anyone in the home or see anything suspicious.

Authorities noted that the family was known to travel, so it wouldn't be uncommon for them to be away.

Anthony worked as a physical therapist, Monday through Friday, in Connecticut and traveled to Florida on weekends to be with his family, who lived there for a few years, according to the sheriff's office.

According to state records, Todt’s license to practice physical therapy lapsed in September. Megan Todt’s license is still active.

Jan. 9: Federal Agents Contact Authorities in Florida

On Jan. 9, federal agents contacted the Osceola County Sheriff's Office about an investigation that authorities in Connecticut were conducting involving Anthony Todt. Deputies made several attempts to contact him and his family over the weekend, but they weren't able to reach anyone. Then they went back Monday.

According to Connecticut’s Office of the Attorney General, there is an open False Claims Act investigation into Anthony Todt and his business, Performance Edge Sports, which also operates under the name Family Physical Therapy.

Jan. 13: Todt Family Found Dead

Deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office went to the family's home on Monday, Jan. 13 to assist in serving Anthony Todt with a warrant connected to an investigation in Connecticut, according to sheriff's office officials. They detained him and found four bodies. Authorities believe the four victims are Anthony's wife, Megan, and their three children -- 13-year-old Alek, an 11-year-old Tyler and a 4-year-old Zoe.

After the arrest, deputies took Anthony Todt to the hospital. They said he had taken some allergy pills and they were not sure how much he'd taken. He also made comments about possibly harming himself, authorities said. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Todt Relatives Release Statement

Anthony's sister shared a family statement last week:

"Tony and Megan were devoted loving parents who loved their children and Breezy every day and were so involved in their community. The families of Tony and Megan ask for privacy during this difficult time in our lives as we mourn the loss of our families."

Vigil Planned for Todt Family

The community has organized a candlelight vigil in honor of Megan, Alek, Tyler and Zoe on the Colchester Town Green at 6 p.m. on Friday.