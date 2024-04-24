Arrest warrant details events before deadly fire in Connecticut

A prior arrest warrant is shedding light on the events leading up to a deadly house fire in Wallingford.

Police say a woman and a 9-month old had passed away before a fire on Geneva Avenue last week. Authorities say Justin Varnado later died.

Officers call it a suspicious death investigation. NBC Connecticut has obtained a previous arrest warrant for Varnado in which he was facing domestic violence-related charges from March.

There was also a protective order stopping him from being at the home, the warrant states.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“This is every domestic violence provider's worst fear, right? That we don't catch the ones who need the support the most,” said Linsey Walters, the executive director of Meriden-Wallingford Chrysalis - a domestic violence services organization.

In the arrest warrant, detectives say a woman reported being punched in the face by Varnado.

The victim told authorities that she and Varnado had been together for about a year and were living together with their child.

Officers say they also discussed a safety plan with the victim.

“It's just a tragedy. There's so many I think systems right now that are broken down, overstressed. Whether it's our police response, our courts, mental health, I mean, we're seeing some really bleak times,” Walters said.

In the arrest warrant, officers say the Department of Children and Families (DCF) was also notified.

In a statement, DCF Commissioner Jodi Hill-Lilly wrote:

"The Department of Children and Families is collaborating with the Wallingford Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to investigate the circumstances surrounding the untimely and tragic death of the 9-month-old baby in Wallingford.”

The causes of death for the three people involved are still pending.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence is urged to call or text CTSafeConnect at 888-774-2900.