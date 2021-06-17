Arrows Shot at Homes in Salem; Police Seek Information

Authorities in Salem, Massachusetts are seeking information after arrows were shot at several homes in town.

Salem police said the incidents are believed to have taken place at night, and in both South and North Salem.

No injuries have been reported, but there has been minor property damage, police said.

Salem police said anyone who has experienced a similar incident should call 978-744-1212.

Those with information regarding the matter are asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 978-745-9700 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 978-619-5627.