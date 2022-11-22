‘Art of the Brick' Lego Exhibit Arrives in Boston

By Doug Banks

Doug Banks/Boston Business Journal

The "Art of the Brick" Lego exhibit has returned to Boston, with more pieces of art — and more pieces of Legos.

The exhibit features nearly 90 sculptures made from Lego bricks —  more than 1 million of the little plastic pieces — by artist Nathan Sawaya. The last the show was in Boston was 2014, when it was exhibited at Faneuil Hall.

The multi-floor art show includes representations of famous works of art, such as a 3-D representation of "The Arnolfini Portrait" by Jan van Eyck, as well as 2-D versions of Van Gogh's Starry Night, the Mona Lisa and And Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring."

There is also a 20-foot Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton and a giant "Pop-Up Book," which required 10,820 bricks, based on a poem that Nathan wrote in 1994 about "a princess in a boat in a moat who's in love with a prince in a castle." A multicolored baseball player is made from recycled Lego bricks. Sawaya said he wanted to make art from the slightly chipped and "gently used" pieces rather than see them in a landfill.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us