US Economy

As COVID-19 Cases Surge, Congress Sounds Pessimistic About a New Relief Package

"I'm kind of discouraged, frankly, right now," said Sen. John Cornyn

NBC Universal, Inc.

Congress remains deadlocked over a coronavirus relief bill, and lawmakers in both parties are pessimistic about passing one in the near future, even as the election slips into the rearview mirror and the number of Covid-19 cases nationally surges.

"I'm kind of discouraged, frankly, right now," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Tuesday.

After months of stalemate, negotiations have yet to restart. The impasse is about the price tag and what programs should be funded: House Democrats are pushing for a $2.2 trillion plan, and Senate Republicans want a slimmer $500 billion bill.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 10 hours ago

Coronavirus Updates: NYC to Close Public Schools; US COVID-19 Deaths Top 250K

Pfizer Inc 11 hours ago

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Is 95% Effective, Will Seek FDA Approval Soon

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

US EconomyDonald TrumpCongresscoronavirus pandemicTrump administration
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us