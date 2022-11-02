As Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, It Still Has a Presence in Massachusetts

Since his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc. last week, new owner Elon Musk has fired top executives, promised to combat hate and harassment on the social-media platform, said he'd welcome back former President Donald Trump, and tweeted non-stop about potential next business steps — including testing the waters on making the social network's verification via blue checkmark a paid feature, bringing back now-deceased video service Vine, and forming a content moderation council.

As the situation at Twitter evolves rapidly, the Business Journal took a look at the company's presence in Massachusetts to see how the chaos may affect the Bay State. The company did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal