As Fenway Shifts, the Original Tasty Burger Location Is Moving

When Tasty Burger opened at a former gas station and automotive service center a block away from Fenway Park in 2010, a Goodyear and a car wash were a couple of doors down, and a McDonald’s was across the street.

But that was the Boylston Street of old. The restaurant now finds itself amid new luxury residential towers, popular restaurants, offices and a two-story 170,000-square-foot Target store that opened in 2015. And Tasty Burger will be the latest business to make way for more progress.

