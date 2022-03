As many as 10 people were injured in a shooting at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, on Saturday night, authorities said.

Troopers, highway patrol officers and investigators were dispatched about 7:25 p.m. to a business where the car show was taking place, Arkansas State Police said in a statement.

"Preliminary information provided to ASP is that as many as 10 people had been wounded by gunfire," the agency said.

