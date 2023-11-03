Boston Business Journal

As revenue soars, DraftKings CEO says, ‘We are winning'

By Jess Aloe

DraftKings reported strong revenue growth for the third quarter as it continues to reach new customers and expand its sports-betting offerings into new states.

"We are winning," CEO Jason Robins told investors on a Friday morning call.

Boston-based DraftKings raked in $790 million in revenue for the quarter, a 57% jump compared to third-quarter 2022, due in part to strong customer retention and growth, the company said.

