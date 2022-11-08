burlington

Assault, Carjacking Reported Near Entrance of Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.

The suspect fled and was arrested Tuesday afternoon in New Hampshire

By Marc Fortier

Police said they have made an arrest in connection with an assault and carjacking near the entrance of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

Burlington police said they responded to 41 Burlington Mall Road around 7:20 a.m. for a report of an assault and carjacking near the hospital entrance.

When they arrived, police said they learned that a driver was trying to valet their vehicle when a suspect allegedly threw the driver to the ground, stole their vehicle and fled. The suspect also allegedly threatened the victim with an undetermined weapon.

The suspect was arrested about five hours later in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Police identified the suspect as Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury. He is currently in custody in New Hampshire and Burlington police said they are working to obtain an arrest warrant charging him with carjacking, armed assault with intent to rob and assault and battery on an elder causing serious injury.

The victim was evaluated by Lahey medical staff and is being treated for their injuries at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

