The Boston Red Sox may not have won a World Series since 2018, but the team's owners are winning in another way: They control the third largest sports empire in the world, up from a year ago, according to a new ranking in Forbes.

The ranking, which also includes the owners of the New England Patriots, values the total across the teams’ ownerships, including other sports teams and related assets such as broadcast networks and stadiums.

