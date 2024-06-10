Animals

At least 44 horses dead, person injured in Ohio barn fire

The horse facility nearly burned to the ground with possibly 60-90 horses inside.

By Janete Weinstein

The fire erupted Saturday afternoon at the Brant Performance Horses in Ohio and burned the facility nearly to the ground.

The barn is about 60,000-square-foot and according to Richland Township Assistant Fire Chief, Jason Johns, 60 to 90 horses were possibly inside.

According to NBC affiliate WCMH in Ohio, an employee noticed the blaze and called the fire department.

“None of them got out.” Johns added, “We were at the scene for about 12 hours because the building was already starting to collapse and it wasn’t safe to enter.”

Eric Priest, the owner of Priest Performances Horses, who kept some of his clients’ horses at the barn, ran inside the structure and was caught in the explosion, suffering second and third-degree burns to his arms, back and head. He is expected to survive but may need surgery.

The center also had a training and performing area for the horses and living quarters for several employees, who lost their belongings in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Brant Performance Horses and raised over $245,000 as of Monday night.

