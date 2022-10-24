Missouri

Three People Killed, Including Gunman, in Shooting at St. Louis High School

Seven other people have also been hospitalized

By Michael Phillis and Jim Salter

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Three people are dead, including the gunman, and seven others injured Monday morning after a gunman opened fire inside a St. Louis high school.

The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, prompting hundreds of students, faculty and staff to leave the building, many of them running. The school was immediately surrounded by dozens of police vehicles.

A person with a long gun was shooting inside the school, and was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police, according to St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sack said eight people were taken to local hospitals, including a woman who later died. Others were being treated for gunshot wounds and other injuries.

One student, 16-year-old Taniya Gholston, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch she was in a room when the shooter entered.

U.S. & World

Department of Justice

Garland to Hold News Conference on ‘Significant National Security Cases'

lottery

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $610 Million for Monday Night's Drawing

“All I heard was two shots and he came in there with a gun,” Gholston said. “And I was trying to run and I couldn't run. Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed. But we saw blood on the floor.”

TV reports said officers entered the area with guns drawn shortly after 9 a.m. Crime tape was placed around the school and some parents arrived to pick up kids and check on their safety. The district, in a tweet, said students could be picked up at another school building or a nearby grocery store.

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnet school specializing in visual art, musical art and performing art. The district website says the school's “educational program is designed to cre­ate a nurturing environment where students receive a quality academic and artistic education that prepares them to compete successfully at the post-secondary level or perform competently in the world of work.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Missourischool shooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us