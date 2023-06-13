shooting

At least 9 people injured after a shooting in Denver, officials say

By Daniela Gonzalez

Getty Images

Authorities are investigating after nine people were injured during a shooting in Denver late Monday night, Denver Police said.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Market Street, three victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Denver Police.

The other victims and the suspect, who was also shot, have non-life-threatening injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say they are conducting a "complex investigation."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

shootingDenver
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us