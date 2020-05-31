Waterbury

Waterbury Police Arrest 28 People During Protest

By Angela Fortuna and Matt Austin

Waterbury police said they have arrested 28 people during the protest that took place Sunday afternoon.

Of the 28 protesters arrested, 18 were women, eight were men and two were juveniles, according to police.

Protesters with the Black Lives Matter Movement took to the streets to bring awareness to police brutality and the impact on the African American community.

An NBC Connecticut crew witnessed multiple people being detained in two different locations in Waterbury.

Protesters at the intersection of Wolcott Street and Long Hill Road and in front of the police station were seen being detained.

Officers had warned the crowd that those who remained in the street would be subject to arrest.

Some officers wore tactical gear and K-9’s were brought out.

Our NBC Connecticut crew has been following the group, which has been peacefully protesting and they have mostly been passionately chanting, including, ‘I can’t breathe’ and ‘No justice, no peace.’

