Auction Brings Hall of Famer Ted Williams to NFT Market

The collectors’ items offered by Williams’ daughter are hand drawn by Brazilian illustrator Andre Maciel

By Jimmy Golen

This image created by Brazilian illustrator Andre Maciel, known as Black Madre, shows a copy of one of the nine non-fungible token cards of baseball Hall of Famer Ted Williams to go on auction April 19-24, 2021. Non-fungible tokens can be works of art, video clips or even tweets or news articles tied to a digital record — or blockchain — that allows the collector to prove ownership.
Leighton Communications, Inc. via AP

Teddy Ballgame is about to become Teddy Blockchain.

Hall of Famer Ted Williams is coming to the digital memorabilia market with a release of nine different cards that follow the No. 9’s career from skinny rookie to Cooperstown inductee.

The collectors’ items offered by Williams’ daughter are hand drawn by Brazilian illustrator Andre Maciel, known as Black Madre.

He created the non-fungible tokens for football star Rob Gronkowski that sold out last month for $1.6 million. The Williams collection also recognizes his achievements as a fishing hall of famer and a fighter pilot who missed parts of five baseball seasons to serve in WWII and the Korean War.

The auction runs from Monday to Saturday.

