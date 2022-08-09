Author of ‘Sharing the Covers' Shares Tips for a Better Night's Sleep

Sharing a Bed Means Sharing the Covers

When was the last time you got a full night of deep, uninterrupted sleep? Whether it's tossing and turning from stresses of an arm's length to-do list, worries about the family, or a partner who just won't stop snoring, bad sleep is a big problem.

It's the life's work of internationally-renowned sleep specialist, Wendy Troxel, Ph.D. She tackles the topic of just how important good sleep is in her new book Sharing the Covers.

She joined The Hub Today Presents Mom2Mom and told host Maria Sansone, "For the past, roughly, twenty years, I've spent most of my waking hours thinking about and studying sleep, and helping individuals and couples, and families and even corporations to help optimize sleep to optimize their wellbeing, their health, and their productivity."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There are a lot of different camps when it comes to how people feel about sleep, says Dr. Troxel, and there are a lot of different needs for couples.

She tells Maria that couples need to talk about their needs in bed, and that includes what works in the sleep department.

Beyond just talking about your needs as a couple in bed, Dr. Troxel also takes that one step further and makes us consider the term, 'Sleep Divorce'. What is it? What does it mean? And how can we make this topic -- typically coming with a negative connotation of what divorce entails -- not so judgey?

Should You Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?

When it comes to the word 'divorce', it can be scary for most couples to hear. However, sleep expert Dr. Wendy Troxel is telling us why you should consider one if your partner snores.

When it comes to filing a sleep divorce, Dr. Troxel emphasizes that if your partner is snoring, it may just be the best solution to the problem. However, she does suggest that if your partner does regularly snore, to have the condition checked out by a doctor as it may pertain to a sleep condition called sleep apnea.

"Snoring is one of the most common issues that couples face. And it is one of the primary reasons why couples may choose to sleep apart," says Dr. Troxel.

Even though the idea of sleeping in separate beds can be an intimidating subject to some people, it doesn't always mean your relationship is unhealthy. Actually, Dr. Troxel makes a point to say that it could be one of the best choices you can do for your relationship.

Three Ways You Can Improve Your Sleep

If you're looking for a few simple ways to improve your sleep at night, Dr. Wendy Troxel has three ways you can optimize your sleep health.

Aside from the potential of a 'Sleep Divorce' which could improve you and your partners nights sleep, she also has three evidence-based ways you can optimize your sleep health and obtain a healthier sleeping lifestyle.

1. Maintain a Regular Sleep/Wake Schedule



Our circadian rhythm is one of the most important factors when it comes to a healthy sleep cycle. There is a need for regularity and consistency to maintain a healthy wake up time. If the body's natural circadian rhythm is disrupted, it can lead to a harder wake-up in the morning. Dr. Troxel suggests setting a regular wake up time every morning.



It is also key to make sure you have natural light exposure in the mornings, as light exposure promotes a healthy internal circadian rhythm leading to healthy and better quality sleep.

2. Have a Wind Down Routine



One of the most common things that people lose sight of is the need for a wind down routine. If you're a parent, you know the importance of setting a night time routine for your children, but you may lose sight of the importance for yourself!



When we're rushing around all day and taking care of others, remember that we need time to settle in order to decompress before bedtime. Dr. Troxel also suggests that this occurs at least an hour before bed.



"Try to do something that's relaxing. Maybe with your partner... It's a great time to connect," she says

3.Set an Alarm to Prepare You For Bedtime



If you're used to putting things off during the day, don't do it at night. Dr. Troxel emphasizes that it's never a good idea to procrastinate your bedtime.



She suggests setting an alarm that cues yourself to be in a ready-for-bed mindset about an hour before bedtime, to remind yourself that it's almost time to start that wind down period. She suggests doing this so you don't get caught up in another task that could potentially set your bedtime back, and in turn, make you sleep deprived the next day.

To listen to Dr. Troxel's advice on-the-go or while you're making dinner, scan the QR code for the Mom2Mom podcast.

Keep up with us on The Hub Today!



