Thick flames, heavy smoke pour from South Boston home

A large fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a home in South Boston and spread to another next-door.

The Boston Fire Department says the blaze broke out in the back of 587 East Broadway around 2 p.m. and extended to the adjacent building.

More firefighters were called in to help fight the flames, and they were able to stop the spread to other nearby homes.

Photos posted on the fire department's social media pages show bright orange flames shooting out from the roof, with thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.

Fire pictures from the 3 alarm fire at 587 East Broadway st. Boston. Companies did a great job to quickly stop the spread to the adjacent buildings pic.twitter.com/f93yVy755v — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 27, 2024

This is what the 1st alarm companies saw arriving at the 3 alarm fire on East Broadway st south Boston pic.twitter.com/nOSE2tfsJf — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 27, 2024

Deputy Chief Steven Shaffer says there were no injuries.

Firefighters were rotated in and out to battle the flames on a hot day in the city, the fire department said.

Eight residents were displaced, and the American Red Cross of Massachusetts will help with housing.

Fire investigators will determine the cause of the blaze.