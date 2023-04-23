Massachusetts

Authorities Identify Body Found Near Charles River

The man found was identified as 43-year-old Mynor Vasquez-Vega, a member of the local homeless community, according to authorities.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Massachusetts State Police have identified the body found in Newton, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Police say Vega's body was found around 8 p.m. by two passersby who were walking along the Charles River.

The investigation into his death is ongoing and a post-mortem examination will be conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner.

