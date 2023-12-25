Spencer

Authorities investigate car crash in Spencer

A 31-year-old was injured and was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center, according to police.

Spencer Fire

Authorities are investigating a car crash in Spencer, Massachusetts early Monday morning.

Spencer Police say they responded to a report of a serious car accident at Paxton and Thompson Pond Roads at around 12:55 a.m.

Authorities say speed was an obvious factor in the crash.

The incident is under investigation.

