Authorities Investigating 2 ‘Suspicious Deaths' in NH

No address or further details about the incident have been released

By Marc Fortier

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says it is responding to the town of Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, in connection with two "suspicious deaths" in the area on Wednesday morning.

No address or further details about the investigation were released.

Lyndeborough, a town of about 1,700 residents, is located in southern New Hampshire, west of Manchester and Nashua.

There was also an earlier report Wednesday of a shooting in Brookline, which is also located in southern New Hampshire along the Massachusetts border, about 15 miles from Lyndeborough. Brookline police said they could not release any information, calling it a "fluid situation," and referring questions to the attorney general's office.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, according to the attorney general's office.

