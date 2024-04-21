Framingham

Man found dead behind Framingham business in apparent homicide, DA says

The victim, identified as a 30-year-old Framingham man, was an employee at the business and was working that night, police say.

By Staff Reports

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

A man was found dead behind a Framingham, Massachusetts, business where he worked on Saturday night, authorities said.

Framingham police officers were called to a business on Worcester Road about 10 p.m., where they found a man dead in the trash area behind the building, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Chief of Police Lester said Sunday.

The man had obvious trauma to his body, according to authorities. He was a 30-year-old from Framingham who worked at the business and was working that night.

The man's name wasn't given, nor was the address where he worked. His cause of death was set to be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, officials said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information about the incident, which remained under investigation Sunday, was urged to call 508-532-5923.

More Framingham news

Framingham Apr 18

Victim in Mass. suspicious death investigation IDed as Conn. man

Framingham Apr 17

Two people critically injured in Framingham crash

This article tagged under:

Framingham
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us