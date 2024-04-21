Man found dead behind Framingham business in apparent homicide, DA says

A man was found dead behind a Framingham, Massachusetts, business where he worked on Saturday night, authorities said.

Framingham police officers were called to a business on Worcester Road about 10 p.m., where they found a man dead in the trash area behind the building, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Chief of Police Lester said Sunday.

The man had obvious trauma to his body, according to authorities. He was a 30-year-old from Framingham who worked at the business and was working that night.

The man's name wasn't given, nor was the address where he worked. His cause of death was set to be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident, which remained under investigation Sunday, was urged to call 508-532-5923.