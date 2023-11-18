Authorities investigating suspicious death in Manchester

Authorities announced that they are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

Manchester Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in the area of 61 Lowell Street.

According to authorities, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash and less than an hour later, responded to reports of a shooting in the area, where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Elliot Hospital where he later died, police say.

The incident is under investigation.