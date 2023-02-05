Missing 13-Year-Old NH Girl Found Safe

Police say they have found a 13-year-old girl who had been missing from Winchester, New Hampshire, since Friday night.

New Hampshire State Police say the girl was safely located Sunday. State police said foul play was not suspected in the girl's disappearance but they were assisting Winchester police in their search for the teen after she was last seen in the area of Parker Street, walking away from her home sometime after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.

No other information was immediately available.