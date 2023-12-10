Authorities locate missing elderly couple safe in Connecticut

Authorities are located in Connecticut an elderly couple who have not been seen since Friday.

Newton Police say 80-year-old Toshimichi Shinohara and his wife 76-year-old Lillian Shinohara were last seen leaving their son's house in Newton and were believed to be driving to Stowe before driving back to their home in Falmouth.

Massachusetts State Police say they were found safe in Connecticut.

UPDATE—The missing persons have been located in Connecticut and are safe. Thank you to all who shared. https://t.co/3wyEsjU6L4 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 10, 2023