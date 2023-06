Authorities are on scene at a rollover crash in Westborough, Massachusetts on Saturday Morning.

According to Westborough Fire, the crash occurred on Route 30 at Route 9.

Rescue 1 and Medic 4 at a tip over this morning on Route 30 at Route 9. pic.twitter.com/ntnR9pYBOT — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) June 3, 2023

Rescue and medical personnel were on scene.

More information was not immediately available.