Authorities Respond to Fatal Crash in Somerset Caused by Wrong-Way Driver

The crash occurred on Interstate 195 westbound, forcing lanes to be temporarily shut down.

David Curran

Authorities responded early Wednesday to a fatal crash in Somerset, Massachusetts caused by a wrong-way driver, the Massachusetts State Police said.

The crash occurred on Interstate 195 westbound just before 4 a.m. and involved two vehicles, including one operated by the wrong-way driver. One of the vehicles became fully engulfed in flames, state police said.

As of 8:30 a.m., all but one of the lanes on the road had been reopened.

The identity of the person killed was not immediately released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with information as it become available.

