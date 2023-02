Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning.

The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter.

BWSC crews repaired main on 8th St. A big Thank You to the expert crews for the repair in the coldest temperatures in decades. BWSC’s 24 /7 emergency number 617 989 7000. — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) February 4, 2023

Authorities said there are no service interruptions.