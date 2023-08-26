Kingston

Authorities searching for bear in Kingston after it attacked a goat

Kingston police and Massachusetts Environmental police have been looking for the bear since this incident yesterday afternoon but they haven’t been able to find it.

By Mary Markos

Massachusetts Environmental Police are expected to be back in Kingston, Massachusetts searching for a bear attacked a man's goat on Friday afternoon.

Officials say shots were fired on Hawthorne Road around 3 p.m. when the homeowner told Kingston police he was trying to scare the bear away, but the bear postured up towards him.

The man said he was afraid of being attacked so he shot the bear in the leg and it fled into the woods.

Wildlife officials say the injury is minor and local police say the resident does own the gun lawfully.

Officials will stay in the area for the next several days to make sure the bear can care for itself.

