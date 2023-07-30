National Weather Service will survey storm damage in Connecticut and Mass.

The National WeatherService announced that they will be surveying the damage caused by severe weather in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

They will be focusing from Chaplin to Killingly in Connecticut and from Easton to West Bridgewater in Massachusetts.

We are planning to survey storm damage in eastern CT (Chaplin to Killingly) and in southeast MA (Easton to West Bridgewater) later this morning. We need to coordinate with state and local emergency management before doing so, and will provide more info as it becomes available. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 30, 2023

Severe storms tore through communities like Easton, Bridgewater and West Bridgewater overnight.

Tornado warnings were issued for Plymouth and Bristol counties around 8:30 last night, lasting about a half hour. Some residents were asked to stay inside, call 911 for an emergencies and National Grid for power outages. DPW crews have been out since around 9 o’clock last night cleaning up debris.

Multiple trees and branches came down in Easton, some of them taking down power lines.

On Poquanticut Avenue, a tree came crashing down on a house house, causing a leak in the house and breaking several windows.

STORM DAMAGE: A large tree came crashing down on this Easton home overnight. No one was injured, but the couple living here for 25+ years are left to deal with the damage. pic.twitter.com/AkR7L4BnVH — Mary Markos (@maryathanasia) July 30, 2023

No one was injured but people driving by keep stopping to stare at the severe damage to one couple’s home of 25 years.

“We put our heart and soul into it… it’ll be fixed. We’ll be OK.” said Mark Butler, who owns the house.