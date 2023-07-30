storm damage

National Weather Service will survey storm damage in Connecticut and Mass.

They will be focusing from Chaplin to Killingly in Connecticut and from Easton to West Bridgewater in Massachusetts.

By Mary Markos and Irvin Rodriguez

The National Weather Service announced that they will be surveying the damage caused by severe weather in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

They will be focusing from Chaplin to Killingly in Connecticut and from Easton to West Bridgewater in Massachusetts.

Severe storms tore through communities like Easton, Bridgewater and West Bridgewater overnight.

Tornado warnings were issued for Plymouth and Bristol counties around 8:30 last night, lasting about a half hour. Some residents were asked to stay inside, call 911 for an emergencies and National Grid for power outages. DPW crews have been out since around 9 o’clock last night cleaning up debris.

Multiple trees and branches came down in Easton, some of them taking down power lines.

On Poquanticut Avenue, a tree came crashing down on a house house, causing a leak in the house and breaking several windows.

No one was injured but people driving by keep stopping to stare at the severe damage to one couple’s home of 25 years.

“We put our heart and soul into it… it’ll be fixed. We’ll be OK.” said Mark Butler, who owns the house.

