Avoid becoming the victim of a moving scam

We’re just a couple of weeks away from September 1 –Boston's great move-in day.

Whether you’re gearing up for a fresh start in a new home or helping your college student move in, it’s important to stay vigilant against moving scams.

According to the Better Business Bureau, 5,918 complaints were filed against moving companies throughout 2023. Consumers who fell victim to moving scams and reported them to the BBB’s Scam Tracker lost an average of $350.

Some of the most common ones include:

No-shows -- where the so-called movers take your deposit and never show up on moving day.

Upcharges and extra fees – a company ends up charging you more than what you were originally quoted.

And having items stolen – the moving truck fails to arrive and either your belongings are gone, or the company requires you to pay an additional fee to deliver them.

“You just want to make sure you're taking your time, doing your due diligence, asking multiple people and resources and not just falling for a pretty website or word of mouth of a stranger,” explained Paula Fleming, chief marketing officer at the Better Business Bureau. “Making sure that you're really vetting them out to protect not only your money, but personal items that have sentimental value.”

To protect yourself against these scams:

Research the moving company thoroughly. Check their website and look for customer reviews. If there is no physical address from the company or information about a mover’s registration or insurance – that’s a red flag.

Avoid companies that use a rented truck or offer a moving estimate over the phone instead of conducting an onsite inspection.

Scammers will also ask for a large deposit upfront. Legitimate companies usually only require a small deposit or a payment on delivery.

Finally, never sign blank or incomplete documents. Make sure that all terms, costs, and services are clearly outlined before you sign any agreement.

Make sure to keep an inventory of all your belongings. The BBB recommends labeling all your boxes and taking pictures of everything before packing it away just in case something gets damaged in the moving process. And if something doesn’t feel right or a company doesn’t answer your questions, it’s best to walk away and find a more reputable mover.

