Award-winning chef Douglass Williams opens MIDA in East Boston

Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning chef was opening a third Boston-area location of an Italian restaurant, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

According to an article from boston.com, MIDA is now open in East Boston, moving into a space on Lewis Street at Clippership Wharf. As mentioned in an earlier article here, the new outlet is run by Douglass Williams who was was once picked as one of the best new chefs in America by Food & Wine, along with business partners Seth Gerber and Brian Lesser, and the space includes an outdoor patio with views of the Boston skyline across the water. The menu at the East Boston location of MIDA includes pasta and pizza options, with the pizza being New Haven-style (Williams and his partners also operate APIZZA at Hub Hall Boston by North Station, which features New Haven-style pizza along with Roman-style pies).

The address for the new location of MIDA in East Boston is 65 Lewis Street, East Boston, MA, 02128. The website for the other locations is at https://midarestaurant.com/

