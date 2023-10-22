boston restaurant talk

Award-winning chef opens new restaurant, Shaq's Big Chicken hits North Shore

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between October 16 and October 22, 2023.

DW French Opens in the Fenway; Douglass Williams Is Behind It
An award-winning chef has opened a brand new French brasserie.
Full Story

Commonwealth in Cambridge's Kendall Square Is Closing
A casual upscale restaurant in Cambridge whose space is also used for events and functions is closing its doors.
Full Story

Our Fathers Opens in the Old Tasty Burger Space in Boston's Fenway
An Allston deli has been reborn in the Fenway section of Boston.
Full Story

Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken to Open at the North Shore Mall in Peabody
A chain of chicken spots founded by an NBA hall of famer is expanding to the local area, with the plan being to open an outlet north of Boston.
Full Story

Maggie's Other Farm in Billerica Has Closed
A second location of a dining spot from a North Shore restaurant group has shut down after being in business for less than a year.
Full Story

