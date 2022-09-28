B.Good in Bedford Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Another location of a local group of restaurants known in part for their healthy options has shuttered.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, b.good in Bedford is no longer in business, with the dining spot apparently closing its doors late last week. In the post the chain refers customers to its locations in Burlington and Woburn, both of which will bring in worker from the Bedford outlet.

A few locations of b.good have closed over the past couple of years, including outlets in Boston's South End, Hingham, and Wellesley; the Bedford location had been in business since 2013.

The address for the now-closed b.good in Beford was 168 Great Road, Bedford, MA, 01730. The website for all locations is at https://bgood.com/