Baby Grazed by Bullet That Went Through Wall of Duplex

By Mike Pescaro

A baby was grazed by a bullet this weekend in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Police said Monday that an 11-month-old child suffered a minor injury after a gun was accidentally fired through the wall of a duplex on Forest Avenue.

According to the Plymouth Police Department, a 22-year-old man was trying to set the trigger lock on his gun, but he didn't realize there was a bullet in the chamber.

The gun went off and the bullet went through the wall of the duplex, authorities said.

The man, a licensed gun owner, reported the incident to police.

The child's parents did not initially know what happened, believing at first that a charger might have exploded, police said. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment of its injuries.

Charges are expected to be filed, police said. The case is under investigation.

