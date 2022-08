A baby was seriously injured after falling from the window of a Boston building on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received a report of an infant out the window on American Legion Highway near the Dorchester-Roxbury line around 3:17 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they found the baby outside, suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

The infant was taken to an area hospital.

No further information was immediately available.