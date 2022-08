A Florida-based private equity firm has acquired the Loews Boston Hotel in Back Bay for $116.7 million, by one measure the priciest hotel deal in Boston since the pandemic.

Electra America Hospitality Group, part of the Electra America firm, is turning the property into the first New England location for the AKA hotel line, with plans for about $20 million in renovations and other improvements.

