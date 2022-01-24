Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny to Perform at Fenway Park This Summer

He is scheduled to play in Boston on Aug. 18 as part of his "Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour"

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Bad Bunny is scheduled to play Fenway Park this summer as part of his first-ever stadium tour across the United States and Latin America.

He is scheduled to play Fenway on Aug. 18 as part of his "Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour," which kicks off Aug. 5 in Orlando, Florida, and wraps up on Dec. 9 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Tickets for all 29 tour dates go on sale Friday at noon at worldshottesttour.com. Presale begins at noon Wednesday.

Bad Bunny was recently named Spotify's most listened to artist in the world for the second consecutive year.

Joining him as special guests on select dates in the U.S. will be Grammy-nominated DJ and record producer Alesso and 10-time Grammy nominee Diplo.

More Boston music news

Boston Calling Jan 21

Metallica, The Strokes, Foo Fighters: Full Boston Calling 2022 Lineup Unveiled

country music Jan 19

Garth Brooks to Play Gillette Stadium for First Time Ever

This article tagged under:

Bad BunnyFenway Park
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us