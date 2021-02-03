Baker Administration Pushing Mass. Businesses to Vaccinate Employees

The Baker administration has stepped up efforts in recent weeks to find Massachusetts businesses willing and able to administer COVID-19 vaccines to their employees, holding online briefings for interested employers and reaching out to executives directly.

At the moment, only a small percentage of residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including health care workers, first responders and those 75 and older. As a result, many employers have few if any workers who are currently eligible for vaccination.

But many area executives are keen on protecting their workforces against the virus. With a much greater swath of the state’s population set to become eligible for vaccinations in the coming months, administration officials have started to proactively engage business leaders.

