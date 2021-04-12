Baker Calls for More ‘Predictability' From Feds on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday called for more "predictability" and "consistency" from the federal government over shipments of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, after a manufacturing error slowed the delivery of doses to the state.

"Whatever the number is going to be, just stay there," Baker said during a press conference in Worcester. "The thing we'd really is like is the same sort of predictability and visibility into the J & J vaccine as we've had into Moderna and Pfizer."

The state got almost 104,000 doses of the vaccine two weeks ago but only 12,300 doses last week. Baker said his understanding was that the manufacturing error at a Baltimore plant was behind the reduced number of Johnson and Johnson doses, and that he would know more about incoming doses tomorrow.

Baker said a steady supply of Johnson & Johnson doses would significantly speed the vaccination process in the state, in large part because it only requires one dose.

Gov. Charlie Baker rolled up his sleeve to get Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.

Baker said if number of doses sent to the state were to return to levels from before the manufacturing error, it would have a "significant increase in vaccination capability."

The company is pledging to resolve the manufacturing issues and is still seeking to meet a goal of delivering 100 million vaccine doses by June.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts is on track this week to pass more than 2 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday during a visit to Worcester where he promoted the role of community health centers and touted the 15-year anniversary of the 2006 health care reform law that created the Massachusetts Health Connector.

In a state with a population of roughly 6.9 million people, Baker said more than 1.7 are now fully vaccinated. He said Massachusetts was the first state among those with populations above 5 million to deliver a dose to more than half of adult residents. And in one week, vaccine eligibility in Massachusetts will open up to all residents age 16 and older.