Gov. Baker ‘Feeling Ill,' Says He Tested Negative For COVID

The governor cancelled all of his public events Tuesday

By Michael P. Norton and Matt Murphy

Gov. Charlie Baker has canceled his appearances at the only two public events on his schedule Tuesday due to illness.

A source close to Baker said he's "feeling ill" but tested negative for COVID-19.

The governor's office issued the following statement shortly after noon:

“Governor Baker is not feeling well and will not be attending public events in person today. The Governor is attending meetings virtually today and has tested negative for COVID-19.”

Baker's public schedule had featured a Vertex ribbon cutting event in Boston at 12:30 p.m.

The governor was also scheduled at 6 p.m. to attend the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The chamber plans to recognize Baker Tuesday night as a "Distinguished Bostonian."

The events were on Baker's public schedule, released just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

At 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, the governor's press office issued a new schedule that listed, without explanation and in an all-red font, "No public events."

