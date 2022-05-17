Gov. Baker ‘Feeling Ill,' Says He Tested Negative For COVID

Gov. Charlie Baker has canceled his appearances at the only two public events on his schedule Tuesday due to illness.

A source close to Baker said he's "feeling ill" but tested negative for COVID-19.

The governor's office issued the following statement shortly after noon:

“Governor Baker is not feeling well and will not be attending public events in person today. The Governor is attending meetings virtually today and has tested negative for COVID-19.”

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Baker's public schedule had featured a Vertex ribbon cutting event in Boston at 12:30 p.m.

The governor was also scheduled at 6 p.m. to attend the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The chamber plans to recognize Baker Tuesday night as a "Distinguished Bostonian."

The events were on Baker's public schedule, released just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

At 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, the governor's press office issued a new schedule that listed, without explanation and in an all-red font, "No public events."