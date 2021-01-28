Baker to Make Announcement, Expected to Face More Questions About Vaccine Rollout

Gov. Charlie Baker is set to make an announcement related to the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program, one day after he was peppered with questions about the vaccine rollout in Massachusetts.

Baker is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. Thursday from the 1620 Winery in Plymouth. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy.

All Massachusetts residents age 75 and older are now eligible to make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but Wednesday’s online rollout did not go smoothly for many.

There were numerous accounts of older residents who could not navigate the state-run website or waited hours only to find that all slots were already full. Several lawmakers in that age range slammed the system as confusing and even "ineffective."

At his press conference Wednesday, Baker urged patience, cautioning that demand for the immunization still outpaces supply.

The Republican governor said he understands the frustration felt by many as they try to make an appointment for a shot but said “more and more time slots will be added on a rolling basis as we get additional supply.”

"We expect that by the start of Phase 2, there will be a large number of residents trying to secure a limited number of appointments," Baker said. "If you can't secure an appointment right away, you need to be patient about that. We understand the difficulty that's attached to that, but keep checking the website and going back to check again on the sites that make the most sense to you. More and more time slots will be added on a rolling basis as we get additional supply."

Dr. Anna Nagurney, director of the Virtual Center for Supernetworks at UMass Amherst, said the logistical failures of Massachusetts' coronavirus vaccine registration website are unacceptable in a state that is "known for its prowess in information technology."

The second phase of the administration's vaccine rollout plan will begin next week, making doses available to residents 75 and older to start.

In his State of the Commonwealth address Tuesday night, Baker said residents could start using the state's website -- mass.gov/covidvaccine -- to check their eligibility and book appointments for vaccines.

Senate President Emerita Harriette Chandler, who is 84, and Sen. Patricia Jehlen, who is 77, tweeted nearly identical messages Wednesday that they "personally struggled" to use the vaccination website now that they both are set to become eligible.

"My office has heard from dozens of frustrated constituents, and I expect that is only the tip of the iceberg," Chandler said in her tweet. "We are trying our best to help, but this website is simply ineffective."

Baker said Wednesday that it is "hard for us to answer" specific questions about issues with the website. He urged younger residents to help their older friends and family navigate any technological hurdles while hinting that the administration "is working to create additional resources" to make appointments.

Asked why New Hampshire runs a single centralized online system for vaccines but Massachusetts does not and whether the difference in populations is a factor, Baker replied, "I don't know, but I will see if we can get an answer to that question."

He added that there are more than 1 million Massachusetts residents over the age of 75 who will gain eligibility to receive vaccines starting Monday, meaning the single group that will kick off Phase 2 outnumbers the state's entire vaccine haul so far.

"We've gotten less than a million doses since this thing started in December. We've had more than a million hits on the state's website since this was announced on Tuesday," Baker said. "If you have a million people who are eligible and you have only received a million doses since this all began in December, you are going to be constrained by supply."

Federal officials plan to boost the amount of vaccines distributed to states, territories and tribes by roughly 17% for the next three weeks, up to a minimum of 10 million doses per week in that span.

However, according to Baker, the Biden administration stressed during a Tuesday call with governors that the additional supply might vary by state.

"The conversation we had with the administration was about a national number, but they said we should be careful about projecting that national adjustment to our own states," Baker said, referencing the call organized by the National Governors Association. "We haven't heard officially what that will mean for Massachusetts."

"I'm hoping by tomorrow, certainly by Friday, we'll know what the answer to that is," Baker added. "I heard the same 17% number, but they made very clear to us: don't just assume that means you're going to get 17% (more) of what you have."