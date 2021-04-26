Baker to Make Announcement on Road Safety Legislation Monday

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to make an announcement about road safety legislation Monday during a press conference at 10:30 a.m.

Baker will be joined by state transportation officials as well as the father of Haley Cremer, a 20-year-old physical therapy student who was killed in 2015 when a driver operating with a suspended license hit her with an SUV in Sharon.

Jeffrey Bickoff was convicted of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in connection with the incident, as well as reckless assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Cremer had just completed her sophomore year at Simmons College.

Meanwhile, speculation is mounting about if and when Baker may announce changes to the state's mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions.

While many are getting vaccinated and cases are going down in the state, the governor stressed that everyone needs to remain vigilant.

Though neighboring states like New Hampshire, Connecticut and now Rhode Island have announced they are relaxing mask mandates and business restrictions, Gov. Charlie Baker said last week that he's not ready to make a similar announcement regarding Massachusetts. But he said there could be news on that before the end of the month.

The last time the rules changes in Massachusetts was a month ago when large venues like Fenway Park were permitted to open at 12% capacity, and most businesses are still restricted to 50% capacity and no more than 500 people.

The mask mandate in New Hampshire ends at midnight Saturday morning, but many places will still require face coverings.

New Hampshire announced earlier this month that it was lifting its mask mandate and rolling back all other pandemic-related measures on May 7. And Connecticut announced Monday that it will lift all outdoor restrictions on May 1 and all other business restrictions will be phased out starting May 19.

Rhode Island has said it will also be easing its outdoor mask mandate and other restrictions on May 7.