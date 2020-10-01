Baker to Make Green Line Extension Annoucement, Provide COVID Update

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to make an announcement about the Green Line Extension and provide a coronavirus update on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. from Cambridge. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak will also be in attendance.

Baker's appearance comes as health experts are beginning to raise concern about a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Massachusetts reported 510 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 32 deaths.

There have now been 9,242 confirmed deaths and 129,753 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 1%, according to the report.

Lost loved ones, isolation, unemployment: We asked you to share what's been on your mind since the coronavirus pandemic swept the U.S. this spring and you answered. Courtesy of our friends at NBC CT, this is a timeline of Covid-19 in America, through your eyes and in your own words.

The latest weekly data, including the updated community-level risk assessment map, shows 23 communities considered at the highest risk for transmitting COVID-19, up eight from last week.

Among the changes is Boston moving into the red zone for the first time since the state started tracking the town-by-town data, something that Mayor Marty Walsh had been bracing for since last week.

Other than Boston, the other high-risk communities in Wednesday's report are Attleboro, Avon, Chelsea, Dracut, Everett, Framingham, Haverhill, Holliston, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Lynnfield, Marlborough, Methuen, Middleton, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Andover, Revere, Springfield, Winthrop and Worcester.