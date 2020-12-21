Baker to Provide Coronavirus Update as New Strain Raises Concerns Worldwide

Gov. Charlie Baker is set to provide an update on coronavirus in Massachusetts on Monday afternoon as a new, faster-spreading strain of COVID-19 overseas sparks new concerns worldwide.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. from the State House. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy to discuss the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program.

Health officials in Massachusetts announced 60 new deaths Sunday and an additional 4,162 coronavirus cases.

The new deaths pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 11,465 and its confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic to 311,090. Another 252 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, ticked down below six percent to 5.78%, according to Sunday's report.

There are currently 1,919 people hospitalized across the commonwealth with confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 387 of those listed in intensive care units and 205 intubated.

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker details the rollout of phase 1 COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the state.

Reports from Britain and South Africa of new coronavirus strains that seem to spread more easily are causing alarm, but virus experts say it’s unclear if that’s the case or whether they pose any concern for vaccines or cause more severe disease.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions because of the new strain. Several European Union countries and Canada were banning or limiting some flights from the U.K. to try to limit any spread.

Health experts in the U.K. and U.S. said the strain seems to infect more easily than others, but there is no evidence yet that it is more deadly or it would be immune to the vaccines that have already started to be administered in Massachusetts and across the country.

Shortly after several congressional leaders took to social media showing themselves getting the COVID19 vaccine, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu took to social media to call them out.

The coronavirus vaccine from Cambridge-based Moderna is arriving in hospitals across the country Monday, joining Pfizer's in the nation's arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly six million doses are expected to go out to more than 3,000 locations around the U.S. this week.

Massachusetts is slated to receive 120,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine over the next few weeks. But the state is getting 20% less of Pfizer's vaccine than anticipated, according to Gov. Charlie Baker, at around 145,000 doses.