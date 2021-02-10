Baker Tours Danvers Vaccination Site, Give COVID Update: WATCH LIVE

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour a mass vaccination site in Danvers and provide an update on coronavirus vaccination efforts in Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

He is scheduled to tour the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel around 11 a.m. and give a COVID-19 update immediately afterward. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders will also be in attendance.

At his last press conference on Monday, Baker said he's in no rush to expand the pool of vaccine-eligible residents to people 65 and older or with at least two underlying health conditions, who would all be in the next group based on the state's updated vaccination plan.

"I think we'll move beyond where we are now when we feel like we've done as much as we can do to get the folks who are part of the communities that are currently eligible vaccinated," Baker said.

The administration opened the vaccine pool to people 75 and older on Feb. 1, and Baker said Monday that the state had vaccinated roughly 200,000 of the more than 430,000 residents in that age bracket. A new call center for seniors who have had trouble with the website, don't have internet or are not comfortable navigating the website also opened last week.

"That's a big number," the governor said, referring to those in the grouping who have been vaccinated. "But I think we'll probably want to leave it open for a little while longer to see if some more 75-year-old folks sign up."

Massachusetts earned a failing grade for its coronavirus vaccine rollout, named one of the worst in the nation in a Harvard report.

Health care workers, first responders, nursing home residents, the homeless and those in prison are also currently eligible for the shot. Baker said the mass vaccination sites in Boston, Danvers, Foxborough and Springfield were "batting about 100%" in terms of vaccine doses allocated and administered, and that there are still a few thousands appointments available for late in the week.

"Part of the reason these communities were early was because they're vulnerable and at risk and especially with some of the older folks, we need to give them a little room here to get there," Baker said.

Teachers, food industry workers and transit employees are all part of Phase 2 of the state's vaccination plan, and would follow residents 65 and older and those with two or more medical conditions that put them at a higher risk from COVID-19.

The general public is expected to have access to the vaccine beginning some time in April.

People 75 and older are eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts, but many other states have opened it up to people a decade younger. Some in the Bay State are frustrated.

Massachusetts health officials reported 1,319 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 68 more deaths on Monday.

There have now been totals of 519,125 confirmed cases and 14,821 deaths in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 303 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Generally, Massachusetts' coronavirus metrics have been trending down in the past several weeks, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, with the average number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths peaking in the second week of January. The testing rate peaked Jan. 1. The figures reported daily are important for tracking trends with the virus' spread, though a single-day change may not reflect a larger trend, and may reflect incomplete data.