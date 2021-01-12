Banana Boat Ice Cream Shop at Revere Beach Has Closed After 43 Years

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A decades-old seaside ice cream shop has shut its doors permanently.

According to a source, Banana Boat at Revere Beach has closed down, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:

It is with a heavy heart we have made the tough decision to close Banana Boat Ice Cream. Words will never be enough to express our gratitude to our family, hard-working employees, dedicated customers, suppliers, and each person who has supported us over the years....The Schena Family looks forward to their next chapter spending the summers with family and forever cherishing all the memories Banana Boat has given us over the last 43 years. We love you, we thank you, and we'll see you at the beach!

Banana Boat, which was established in 1977, has offered soft-serve ice cream, banana splits, sundaes, frappes, floats, freezes, and more over the years.

The address for Banana Boat was 700 Beach Street, Revere, MA, 02151.

