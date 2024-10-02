Bank of America users report problems accessing accounts

What to Know Tens of thousands of Bank of America customers reported trouble accessing their accounts, some indicating they were seeing a zero balance.

Bank of America said the issue was "largely" resolved Wednesday afternoon following a morning spike in outage reports.

Many customers left comments about their experience on the company's Facebook page.

Bank of America users across the U.S. reported problems Wednesday accessing mobile and online banking accounts.

After logging in, some users received a message that indicated some accounts and balances were temporarily unavailable. Several customers left comments on Bank of America's Facebook page indicating they were having trouble accessing their accounts.

Some unsettled customers reported seeing a zero balance. Some online and mobile banking users said the balance appeared once they clicked or tapped on the account name.

Some unsettled customers reported seeing a zero balance. Some online and mobile banking users said the balance appeared once they clicked or tapped on the account name.

"Yep, signed in and said balances are not available and where the about should be," one NBCLA Facebook user said. "Hope they get it resolved. People that need money, I feel sorry for them."

"My credit card balance is there but my checking and savings balances are zero," said another.

The website DownDetector reported a dramatic spike in outages Wednesday morning. The outage tracking site received tens of thousands of outage reports from users by mid-morning.

Problems also were reported by users in New York, Chicago, Seattle and cities.

Bank of America issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon.

"Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today," the company said. "These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience."

By 1 p.m., outage reports dropped to about 3,300, according to DownDetector.

Details about what caused the glitch were not available Wednesday afternoon.