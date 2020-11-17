food & drink

Bar 25 Opening Second Location, Replacing Ceia in Newburyport

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Ceia

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant and bar in Ayer that is known for its craft cocktails is looking to open a second location, and this one would replace a well-known spot in Newburyport.

According to a source, Bar 25 is planning to replace Ceia on State Street, with a Daily News article saying that Bar 25 owner Reza Rahmani is looking to open a location that will be bigger than the original on Main Street in Ayer. An Instagram post from Nancy Batista-Caswell of Ceia indicates that if all goes as planned and the transfer does go through, the last night for Ceia could be Thankgiving Eve. (Other restaurants from Batista-Caswell and the Caswell Restaurant Group are Brine in Newburyport and Oak + Rowan in Boston's Fort Point area.)

The address for Ceia (and the proposed Bar 25) is 38 State Street, Newburyport, MA, 01950.

by Marc Hurwitz

