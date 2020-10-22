‘Bar Rescue' Host John Taffer to Open New Restaurant in Boston Area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new tavern concept that has a television personality behind it is on its way to the region.

According to a source, Taffer's Tavern is planning to expand to the Greater Boston area, with an earlier article from Restaurant News saying that five franchised locations are apparently in the works locally.

John Taffer, who is the host of Bar Rescue on the Paramount Network, is bringing the first Taffer's Tavern to Alpharetta, Georgia, in the coming weeks, and it looks like franchised outlets will be coming to the Washington, D.C., area as well. The locations page on the website for the restaurant shows both Boston and D.C. coming soon.

Taffer's Tavern outlets will include a hoodless/ventless format and advanced food prep technology, with the sous vide method of cooking being part of the plans. Some menu items shown on the website include wings, pork belly skewers, French onion soup, steak frites, osso buco, pot roast stroganoff, fish and chips, roast beef au jus, burgers, flatbreads, and croissant-style doughnuts, along with beer, wine, and cocktails.

The website for Taffer's Tavern can be found at https://www.tafferstavern.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

