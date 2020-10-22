Boston

‘Bar Rescue' Host John Taffer to Open New Restaurant in Boston Area

Taffer's Tavern is planning to expand to the Greater Boston area in the near future

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new tavern concept that has a television personality behind it is on its way to the region.

According to a source, Taffer's Tavern is planning to expand to the Greater Boston area, with an earlier article from Restaurant News saying that five franchised locations are apparently in the works locally.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 4 hours ago

US COVID-19 Cases Hit Record Single-Day Total as Midwest Sees Sharp Rise

2020 Presidential Race 13 hours ago

Fact Check: Falsehoods and Fumbles in Trump-Biden Debate

John Taffer, who is the host of Bar Rescue on the Paramount Network, is bringing the first Taffer's Tavern to Alpharetta, Georgia, in the coming weeks, and it looks like franchised outlets will be coming to the Washington, D.C., area as well. The locations page on the website for the restaurant shows both Boston and D.C. coming soon.

Taffer's Tavern outlets will include a hoodless/ventless format and advanced food prep technology, with the sous vide method of cooking being part of the plans. Some menu items shown on the website include wings, pork belly skewers, French onion soup, steak frites, osso buco, pot roast stroganoff, fish and chips, roast beef au jus, burgers, flatbreads, and croissant-style doughnuts, along with beer, wine, and cocktails.

The website for Taffer's Tavern can be found at https://www.tafferstavern.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)


Payment Options
Option 1 : $1.00 USD - monthlyOption 2 : $5.00 USD - monthlyOption 3 : $10.00 USD - monthly
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Bostonfood & drinkParamount Network
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us